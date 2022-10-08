4,525 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

