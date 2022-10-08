Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $257,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $100,328.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,212 shares of company stock valued at $717,400. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $35.92.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.22 million during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

