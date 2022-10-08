Amalgamated Bank Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Camping World were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Camping World by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Camping World by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Camping World by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 44,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,099.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

