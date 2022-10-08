Amalgamated Bank Sells 910 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,902,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,622 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,430,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 657,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEN opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.72. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.34). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

