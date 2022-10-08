Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires C$2,271,165.45 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,271,165.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,330.90.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation acquired 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

Shares of LNR opened at C$56.36 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

