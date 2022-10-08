Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $2,320,574.48 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 68,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $2,320,574.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,291.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $510,600.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.18. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,580,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $2,392,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

