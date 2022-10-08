Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 594.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

