Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 594.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.