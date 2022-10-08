Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys C$21,684,788.41 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 338,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,190,287.69.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.85 per share, with a total value of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,269,405.51.

Linamar Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$45.46 and a 52 week high of C$81.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linamar Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on LNR shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

