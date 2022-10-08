Lip Bu Tan Sells 550,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $10.99 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

