Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells $4,512,500.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KDP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

