Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells $1,112,800.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,193,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of INBX stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inhibrx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inhibrx by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Inhibrx by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,180,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

