B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 80,249 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 80,249 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $1,036,817.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,767.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,663 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $125,908.89.

On Monday, September 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 11,192 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $142,474.16.

On Thursday, September 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,635 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $20,846.25.

On Thursday, July 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,527 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $91,829.40.

On Monday, July 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,925 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $22,137.50.

Lazydays Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lazydays by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 35.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

