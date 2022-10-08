Erste Group Bank Lowers TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to Hold

Erste Group Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

