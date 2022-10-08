Head to Head Review: CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group 12.53% 39.64% 16.93% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for CMG Holdings Group and Direct Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Direct Digital has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 197.91%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than CMG Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $1.62 million 1.18 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.17 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Direct Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. It serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

