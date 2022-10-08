E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

E.On Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66.

E.On Company Profile

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

