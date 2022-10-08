IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $14.50 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 548,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

