AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ELUXY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

