AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of ELUXY opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
