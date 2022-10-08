Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

