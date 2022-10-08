Amalgamated Bank Sells 579 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 77,558 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.46 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.