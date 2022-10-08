Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in E2open Parent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 469,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in E2open Parent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in E2open Parent by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 844,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETWO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $354,845. 5.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

