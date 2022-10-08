Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of MFA Financial worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 404,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in MFA Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

