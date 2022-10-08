Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 521,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TGH opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

