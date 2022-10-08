The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Beauty Health Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.