Amalgamated Bank Sells 364 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 259.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Programs and Systems

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $31,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $102,686 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

