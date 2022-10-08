Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.23. Approximately 218,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 732,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

