TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $96.80

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.17), with a volume of 1626237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.60 ($1.20).

TwentyFour Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,385.71.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. TwentyFour Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 91.57%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.