Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.50

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.50 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.27). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 106.25 ($1.28), with a volume of 29,602 shares trading hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.78.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

