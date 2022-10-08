Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 103,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 49,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

