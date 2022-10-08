Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.64

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.64 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 160.50 ($1.94). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 161.75 ($1.95), with a volume of 149,727 shares changing hands.
Henderson International Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.00 million and a PE ratio of 735.23.
About Henderson International Income Trust
Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.
