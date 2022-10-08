Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $439.07

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 439.07 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 404 ($4.88). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 307 shares.

Best of the Best Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 439.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.71 million and a P/E ratio of 982.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best of the Best news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £6,759,880 ($8,168,052.20). Also, insider Ben Hughes bought 5,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69).

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

