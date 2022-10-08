Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.31

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $21.41. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 38,612 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

