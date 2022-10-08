Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 13.1 %

CS opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

