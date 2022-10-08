ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Shares of MT stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

