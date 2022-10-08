Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $229.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.39. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $238.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

