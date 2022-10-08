China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Petroleum & Chemical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 248.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.