China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.
China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
