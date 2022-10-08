New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
