New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 467,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,961,000 after buying an additional 427,750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

