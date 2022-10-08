SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

