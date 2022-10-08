SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.78.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
