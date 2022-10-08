Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

