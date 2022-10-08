Critical Contrast: Baltic International USA (BISA) & Its Peers

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 714 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Baltic International USA to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baltic International USA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 913 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.83%. Given Baltic International USA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 10.04% -62.24% 1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.51, indicating that its stock price is 2,951% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s peers have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -4.37 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$179.31 million 25.55

Baltic International USA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baltic International USA peers beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

