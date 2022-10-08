The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $74.31 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

