Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $17.38

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

