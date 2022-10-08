Cowen Cuts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $208.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $225.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

