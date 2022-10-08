Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $80.14

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 11.7 %

MRVL opened at $42.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 311,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

