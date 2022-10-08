Head to Head Comparison: Macy’s (NYSE:M) versus J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ)

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) and Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for J. C. Penney and Macy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Macy’s 2 5 5 0 2.25

Macy’s has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 55.29%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.19 $1.43 billion $5.17 3.37

This table compares J. C. Penney and Macy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than J. C. Penney.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Macy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J. C. Penney and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 6.16% 51.29% 9.96%

Summary

Macy’s beats J. C. Penney on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

