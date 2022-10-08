Head-To-Head Review: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) vs. Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haleon and Edgewell Personal Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Haleon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.09 billion 0.96 $117.00 million $2.00 19.35

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Haleon.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 1 6 4 0 2.27 Edgewell Personal Care 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Haleon and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Haleon.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 5.00% 9.90% 4.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Haleon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands include Panadol, Voltaren, Advil, Otrivin, Theraflu, Sensodyne, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.