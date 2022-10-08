GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) & WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Head-To-Head Survey

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WVS Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.22 $1.30 million N/A N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.00 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 20.44% 3.13% 0.34% GrandSouth Bancorporation 27.00% 17.10% 1.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WVS Financial and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats WVS Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. As of May 24, 2022, it had five offices located in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

