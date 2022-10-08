CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFB. Truist Financial cut their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Insider Activity

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $97,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,551. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $240,694. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $104,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $155,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

