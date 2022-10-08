ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Down 1.9 %

ChampionX stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.