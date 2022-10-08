Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $220.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $897,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.