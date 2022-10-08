Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $81.68 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1,227.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,535,000 after purchasing an additional 306,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Entegris by 11.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 63,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $526,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

